The Damned’s original lineup reuniting for 1st time in decades for 2021 dates

The original lineup of punk icons The Damned -- Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Brian James -- are reuniting for a 2021 UK shows. The dates, set for July in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester, will coincide with the 45th anniversary of The Damned's debut single, "New Rose," which was the first UK punk single. Sets will draw from the band's first two albums, Damned Damned Damned and Music for Pleasure, and tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, October 23 at 10 AM British time.

This is pretty big news for The Damned, as Vanian and Sensible have been at odds with James and Scabies for decades: the last time the original lineup were together was 1991 and Scabies hasn't played with The Damned since 1996. Let's hope the world is back to normal enough by July for these to happen (and happen in other places).

The Damned just released The Rockfield Files EP last week.

THE DAMNED - ORIGINAL LINEUP 2021 UK TOUR

FRIDAY, 09 JULEventim Apollo, LondonON SALE SOON

FRIDAY, 16 JULO2 Academy BirminghamON SALE SOON

SATURDAY, 17 JULO2 Academy GlasgowON SALE SOON

SUNDAY, 18 JULO2 Apollo Manchester