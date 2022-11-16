The Dandy Warhols announce 2023 East Coast tour dates

The Dandy Warhols will be on the East Coast for a few shows in February and March -- their first in four years -- hitting Jacksonville, Atlanta, Asheville, and Washington, DC before wrapping things up in Brooklyn on March 3 at Elsewhere. Tickets for all those shows go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.

The band's most recent album 2020's ambient Tafelmuzik Means More When You're Alone.

The Dandy Warhols - 2023 Tour Dates

2/25 Jacksonville, FL - Winterland V

2/27 Atlanta GA – Center Stage

2/28 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

3/1 Washington, DC – Black Cat

3/3 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere