The Dare: super hyped indie sleaze revival band played NYC release shows for ‘The Sex EP’ (pics)

As you may have heard, The Dare blew up seemingly overnight for their very LCD-Soundsystem-sounding debut single "Girls" last year, and they continue to get bigger and bigger and now have their debut EP, The Sex EP, out. Reviews aren't all positive (they just got a 5.8 on Pitchfork today), but the people don't necessarily agree with the critics. The Dare are in the midst of a few sold-out, intimate NYC and LA shows, including gigs they played this past weekend at Manhattan's ArtSpace and Brooklyn's Baby's All Right. Pictures of the former by Toby Tenenbaum are in this post.

Have you seen The Dare or heard the EP yet? Do you believe the hype?