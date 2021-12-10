The Darkness announce 2022 North American tour

Over-the-top guitar combo The Darkness will be bringing their rawk moves, double entendres and cheeky humor to North America in 2022, supporting their recently released seventh album, Motorheart. The tour is with The Dead Dolls, and dates kick off March 9 in San Diego and run through April 24 in Boston. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Motorheart and a few of the band's classic videos, below.

The Los Angeles date happens March 15 at The Novo, and they will also play NYC's Webster Hall on April 18 and NJ's Asbury Lanes on April 22. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Monday, December 13 at 10 AM local time.

The Darkness - 2022 North American dates:

3/9 San Diego, CA @The Observatory North Park

3/10 Las Vegas, NV @House of Blues

3/12 Tempe, AZ @Marquee Theatre

3/13 Santa Ana, CA @The Observatory

3/15 Los Angeles, CA @The Novo

3/16 San Francisco, CA @The Regency Ballroom

3/17 Portland, OR @Roseland Theater

3/18 Seattle, WA @The Showbox

3/20 Vancouver, BC @Vogue Theatre

3/22 Calgary, AB @The Palace Theatre

3/23 Edmonton, AB @Union Hall

3/25 Winnipeg, MB @The Park Theatre

3/26 Minneapolis, MN @Varsity Theater

3/28 Milwaukee, WI @The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

3/29 Detroit, MI @The Majestic Theatre

3/30 Chicago, IL @Park West

4/1 Sauget, IL @Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue

4/2 Kansas City, MO @The Truman

4/3 Dallas, TX @Granada Theater

4/5 Austin, TX @Mohawk

4/6 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

4/8 Nashville, TN @Brooklyn Bowl

4/9 Atlanta, GA @The Masquerade

4/10 Orlando, FL @The Beacham Theatre

4/12 Tampa, FL @The Ritz Ybor

4/13 Fort Lauderdale, FL @Culture Room

4/15 Charlotte, NC @Neighborhood Theatre

4/16 Warrendale, PA @Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

4/18 New York, NY @Webster Hall

4/19 Toronto, ON @Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/20 Buffalo, NY @Town Ballroom

4/22 Asbury Park, NJ @Asbury Lanes

4/23 Philadelphia, PA @Brooklyn Bowl

4/24 Boston, MA @Royale