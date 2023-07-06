The Darkness announce ‘Permission to Land’ 20th anniversary box set (hear “Black Shuck” demo)

The Darkness' cheeky modern classic debut album, Permission to Land, turns 20 this week, and as part of the celebration for that, they're reissuing the album in a few different formats, including a deluxe five-disc box set edition. Those will all be out October 6 via Warner Music. Preorders are available.

The box set, available as a five-LP vinyl set or a four-CD / one-DVD set, includes the original album -- which contains singles "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," "Growing on Me," "Get Your Hands Off of My Woman," "Love is Only a Feeling," and "Friday Night" -- remastered, plus a bonus disc featuring 2003 holiday single "Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End)," b-sides, demos and more. There are two live albums from 2003 (Knebworth and The Astoria), and the CD box comes with a DVD of all their great music videos as well as the Knebworth and Astoria shows. Check out the packaging below.

There is also a 2-CD version with the original album, b-sides, singles and demos, and a new single-LP pressing of the album on limited edition black-and-blue-marbled vinyl.

You can listen to the previously unreleased demo of album-opener "Black Shuck" and check out the videos for the singles from the album below.

The Darkness will also be playing Permission to Land in full on tour this fall, including two NYC-area shows: October 18 at Terminal 5 and October 21 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ.

THE DARKNESS - PERMISSION TO LAND...AGAIN (20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

5LP

LP1: Permission to Land (2003)

LP2: Studio bonus tracks (2001-2003)

LP3: Singles & B-Sides

LP4: Live at Knebworth (2003)

LP5: Live at The Astoria (2003)

2CD

CD1: Permission to Land + bonus tracks (demos)

CD2: Singles, B-Sides, and non-album tracks

4CD+DVD

CD1: Permission to Land + bonus tracks (demos)

CD2: Singles, B-Sides and non-album tracks

CD3: Live at Knebworth (2003) and Live at The Astoria (2003)

CD4: Live at Wembley (2004)

DVD: Promo videos, extra features, Live at Knebworth (2003), Live at The Astoria (2003)