The Darkness announce ‘Permission To Land’ 20th anniversary tour

The Darkness have announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic debut Permission To Land, where they'll be playing the album in its full, over-the-top glory. “When Permission to Land landed, twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe,” says frontman Justin Hawkins. “As if by magic, Rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again…Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever.”

"Permission To Land 20" runs across North America through the month of October and includes two NYC-area shows: October 18 at Terminal 5 and October 21 at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time.

All dates are listed, along with videos for album singles "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," "Growing on Me," "Love is Only a Feeling," and "Get Your Hands Off of My Woman," below.

The Darkness also say there's a deluxe of edition of Permission to Land due this fall, details TBA.

The Darkness -- 2023 Tour Dates

10/3 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

10/4 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

10/6 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/7 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

10/8 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/10 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

10/11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

10/13 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

10/14 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

10/15 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/17 Boston, MA Big Night Live

10/18 New York, NY Terminal 5

10/19 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

10/21 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

10/22 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club