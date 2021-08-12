The Darkness prep new LP ‘Motorheart,’ share title track video

Cheeky, extravagant British rock band The Darkness will soon be back with Motorheart, their seventh album, on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. “Drop the needle anywhere on Motorheart and be instantly transported from this moaning and weeping vale of tears to Elysian fields of rock where all hands are raised,” say The Darkness, who are probably the only hard rock band to reference a Wham! song in a press release (read on). “The drinks -- just as in the Club Tropicana of yore -- are free, and everyone wears a pleasingly salacious grin. Does it rock? Is the sun hot? Has your partner’s touch grown cold? The Darkness are the Orwellian boot stamping on the flaccid face of limp rock, forever!”

The first single from the record is the title track, a ripper about the pros and cons of a sex robot. "'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production. It'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."

The animated video for "Motorheart" is pretty fun and you can watch that, and check out the cover art and tracklist, below.

The Darkness pack their spandex catsuits for a UK tour this fall with British Lion, that features Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris. All dates are listed below.

MOTORHEART tracklist:

Welcome Tae Glasgae

It’s Love, Jim

Motorheart

The Power And The Glory Of Love

Jussy’s Girl

Sticky Situations

Nobody Can See Me Cry

Eastbound

Speed Of The Nite Time

You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *

It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand) *

So Long *

* - bonus deluxe tracks

THE DARKNESS - UK TOUR DATES 2021

November

17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton

19th – Winter Gardens, Margate

20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

21st – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

23rd – UEA, Norwich

24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26th – The Hexagon, Reading

27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff

29th – The Great Hall, Exeter

30th - G Live, Guilford

December

2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool

3rd – Academy, Manchester

4th – Bonus Arena, Hull

6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

7th – O2 Academy, Bristol

9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow

10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

11th – O2 Academy, Leeds

13th – Rock City, Nottingham

14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London