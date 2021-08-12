The Darkness prep new LP ‘Motorheart,’ share title track video
Cheeky, extravagant British rock band The Darkness will soon be back with Motorheart, their seventh album, on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. “Drop the needle anywhere on Motorheart and be instantly transported from this moaning and weeping vale of tears to Elysian fields of rock where all hands are raised,” say The Darkness, who are probably the only hard rock band to reference a Wham! song in a press release (read on). “The drinks -- just as in the Club Tropicana of yore -- are free, and everyone wears a pleasingly salacious grin. Does it rock? Is the sun hot? Has your partner’s touch grown cold? The Darkness are the Orwellian boot stamping on the flaccid face of limp rock, forever!”
The first single from the record is the title track, a ripper about the pros and cons of a sex robot. "'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production. It'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."
The animated video for "Motorheart" is pretty fun and you can watch that, and check out the cover art and tracklist, below.
The Darkness pack their spandex catsuits for a UK tour this fall with British Lion, that features Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris. All dates are listed below.
MOTORHEART tracklist:
Welcome Tae Glasgae
It’s Love, Jim
Motorheart
The Power And The Glory Of Love
Jussy’s Girl
Sticky Situations
Nobody Can See Me Cry
Eastbound
Speed Of The Nite Time
You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *
It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand) *
So Long *
* - bonus deluxe tracks
THE DARKNESS - UK TOUR DATES 2021
November
17th – Brighton Dome, Brighton
19th – Winter Gardens, Margate
20th – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
21st – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend
23rd – UEA, Norwich
24th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
26th – The Hexagon, Reading
27th – The Great Hall, Cardiff
29th – The Great Hall, Exeter
30th - G Live, Guilford
December
2nd – O2 Academy, Liverpool
3rd – Academy, Manchester
4th – Bonus Arena, Hull
6th – The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent
7th – O2 Academy, Bristol
9th – Barrowlands, Glasgow
10th – O2 Academy, Newcastle
11th – O2 Academy, Leeds
13th – Rock City, Nottingham
14th – O2 Academy, Birmingham
16th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
17th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London