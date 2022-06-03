The Darling Fire (ex-Rocking Horse Winner) announce new LP, share “Machina”

The Darling Fire, the current band fronted by Jolie Lindholm (The Rocking Horse Winner, Dashboard Confessional) alongside members of Further Seems Forever, Shai Hulud, As Friends Rust, and more, will follow their 2019 debut album Dark Celebration with their sophomore LP Distortions on September 16 via Iodine Recordings (pre-order). The first single is "Machina," which finds them going in a more atmospheric, Hum-like direction, and it suits them well. Listen below.

The band is also playing Furnace Fest.

Tracklist

"Machina"

"Heart Will Stop"

"Clean Hands"

"Downer"

"Amber"

"Hers"

"Perigee"

"Rituals"

"Samsara"

"Legless"