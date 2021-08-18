The dB’s releasing album of early demos (listen to “Bad Reputation”)

New Wave and power-pop greats The dB's are releasing a double album of early demos, titled I Thought You Wanted to Know, that will be out October 15 via newly launched Propeller Sound Recordings. “What we have here are home and field recordings of the dB’s,” says the band's Peter Holsapple. “Most of these tracks predate the release of Stands for deciBels by two to three years, and were the basis of the signing of the band to Albion Records UK in 1980.”

Many of The dB's early classics are here in rawer form, with a few of them seeing the light for the first time ever; it's also the first time most of them have ever been made available on vinyl. You can listen to the "NY Rocker Sessions" demo of "Bad Reputation" (which ended up on their 1981 debut) and check out the album art and tracklist below. Preorders are available.

dB's member Chris Stamey just reissued The Robust Beauty of Improper Linear Models in Decision Making Vol 1 & 2 and is part of the upcoming live tribute to Big Star in NYC.

TRACKLIST:

01 (I Thought) You Wanted to Know (2021 Remix)

02 Black and White (Don Dixon Version)

03 Soul Kiss

04 Bad Reputation (NY Rocker Sessions)

05 If and When (Westbeth Sessions)

06 The Fight (NY Rocker Sessions)

07 Nothing Is Wrong (NY Rocker Sessions)

08 Dynamite (NY Rocker Sessions)

09 We Should Be in Bed (Westbeth Sessions)

10 Ash (Westbeth Sessions)

11 You Got It Wrong (NY Rocker Sessions)

12 Everytime Anytime (NY Rocker Sessions)

13 Death Garage (Live)

14 What About that Cat? (NY Rocker Sessions)

15 Tell Me Two Times (NY Rocker Sessions)

16 What’s the Matter with Me? (NY Rocker Sessions)

17 She’s Green I’m Blue (NY Rocker Sessions)

18 Time Has Come Today (Live)

19 My Sire Wristwatch (Live)

20 Let’s Live for Today (NY Rocker Sessions)

21 Tomorrow Never Knows (Live)

22 My Back Pages (Live)

23 Goin’ to the Club (NY Rocker Sessions w/ New Vocal)