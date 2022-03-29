The Dead Tongues share new song “Garden Song,” touring in May

The Dead Tongues, the project of Asheville musician Ryan Gustafson, will release its fifth album Dust this Friday (4/1) via Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label, and here's one last single: a melancholic Americana ballad with harmonies from Josh Moore and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (Mountain Man) called "Garden Song." "'Garden Song' touches on an idea of trying to be where we are, rather than getting too caught up in building narratives and making judgments on our experiences in the moment," Ryan says. "It’s a song about finding home in constant transition."

The Dead Tongues are also touring, including shows in Asbury Park on May 8 at The Saint and Brooklyn on May 13 at The Sultan Room. All dates are listed below.

The Dead Tongues -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/6 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

5/7 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

5/8 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Saint

5/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

5/13 - Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

5/14 - Troy, NY - The Hangar

5/15 - Rochester, NY - Good Luck

5/17 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

5/18 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag

5/20 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

5/21 - Nashville, TN - DRK MTTR