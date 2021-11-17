The Dear Hunter announce tour with TWIABP and Tanner of O’Brother

Progressive alt-rockers The Dear Hunter have a new album called Antimai on the way, and they'll support it on a 2022 tour with two very cool openers: The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and O'Brother vocalist Tanner Merritt (who has collaborated with The Dear Hunter in the past). The Dear Hunter will be playing their new album in full, plus "additional songs voted on by the TDH community."

The tour kicks off with shows in San Francisco (3/3 at The Chapel) and LA (3/4 at Lodge Room), and it eventually makes its way East, where it will hit Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 20. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (11/19) at 10 AM. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die just wrapped up their own headlining tour at Brooklyn's Elsewhere this past weekend (pics, review), and their excellent new album Illusory Walls is out now on Epitaph Records. For more on the album, read our interview with guitarist Chris Teti.

Tanner Merritt released his solo album CYRUS I: WEIGHT OF REFLECTION earlier this year (stream it below), and O'Brother are gearing up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2011 debut album Garden Window with a livestream on December 10 (tickets).

The Dear Hunter also recently released The Indigo Child, the soundtrack to a new short film, and you can stream that below too.

--

