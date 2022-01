The Decemberists announce 2022 tour, playing Central Park

The Decemberists have announced the "Arise From the Bunkers" 2022 Tour, which happens in August and is with Brigid Mae Power. Dates kick off in Bonner, MT on 8/3 and run through 8/28 in Atlanta, with stops in L.A., Denver, Chicago, NYC, Philly, Nashville and more. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show happens at The Wiltern on 8/9 and the NYC show is at SummerStage in Central Park on 8/23. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 28 with fan presales starting Wednesday (1/26) at noon local time.

THE DECEMBERISTS - 2022 ARISE FROM THE BUNKERS TOUR

AUG 03 - KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER - BONNER, MT

AUG 04 - MARYMOOR PARK - REDMOND, WA

AUG 06 - MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD - TROUTDALE, OR

AUG 09 - THE WILTERN - LOS ANGELES, CA

AUG 12 - MISSION BALLROOM - DENVER, CO

AUG 13 - GRINDERS KC - KANSAS CITY, MO

AUG 15 - SURLY BREWING CO. - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

AUG 16 - THE CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

AUG 19 - MASSEY HALL - TORONTO, ON

AUG 20 - BEAK & SKIFF APPLE ORCHARDS - LAFAYETTE, NY

AUG 21 - ROADRUNNER - BOSTON, MA

AUG 23 - SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK - NEW YORK, NY

AUG 24 - FILENE CENTER AT WOLF TRAP - VIENNA, VA

AUG 25 - THE MET PHILADELPHIA - PHILADELPHIA, PA

AUG 27 - RYMAN AUDITORIUM - NASHVILLE, TN

AUG 28 - TABERNACLE - ATLANTA, GA