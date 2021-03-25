The Decemberists announce 20th anniversary livestream series

The Decemberists were forced to cancel their 20th anniversary tour, originally planned for last year, because of COVID, but instead they'll be celebrating with a series of livestreams. "Twenty (Or Twenty One) Years Before the Mast: The Internet Concerts" stream on April 11, 18, and 25, at 8 PM ET. They're promising "three special shows, each with their own unique setlist that span our entire career," and tickets are on sale now.

As for when the band plans to return to the road, they write, "we plan on touring next summer; whether that will be in the vein of a similar tour or something new altogether, it's too soon to say. We promise to be out there again, seeing all your shining, singing faces -- covered or uncovered."