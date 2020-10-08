The Decemberists announce live album series, share “Won’t Want For Love”

The Decemberists have just announced the "Live Home Library" series, which will document some key shows from their history. "Since who-knows-when, we Decemberists have been sitting on a treasure trove of live recordings, shows over the course of our career that we have recorded for reasons long lost to time," says frontman Colin Meloy. "We figured now, with a constitutional crisis looming, a viral pandemic spreading, and a global climate rapidly becoming uninhabitable, this would be a perfect time to wade through those recordings and pick the very best ones to release upon an unsuspecting world. More volumes will follow, hopefully touching on every era of the band’s 20 (nearly 21)-year long career."

The first album in the series is a recording of their show at Michigan's The Royal Oak Music Theatre on August 11, 2009, on the Hazards of Love tour and have shared "Won't Want For Love" from it. Listen to that, and check out the tracklist and artwork, below.

The first volume will be released on the band's label, YABB Records, on December 4. You can pre-order a limited edition double-vinyl (which comes with a fold-out oral history of the band and photos taken on tour), as well as some cool merch options.

In other news Decemberists-related news, members of the band will also be participating in a handful of upcoming livestreams.

Friday, October 9, the band's Colin Meloy and Chris Funk will be performing as part of a livestream concert to benefit the campaign of Sarah Iannarone for Portland Mayor called "Vote Out The Gas." His set comes alongside performances from Corin Tucker, Stephen Malkmus, Patterson Hood, Laura Veirs, The Slants, and many others. Check out the full lineup and register to watch here.

Additionally, Colin Meloy will be participating in the #iVoted Festival that's happening on Election Day, November 3 (thru November 4) which features 600+ performances and appearances by artists such as Young The Giant, Jim James (of My Morning Jacket), Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Julien Baker, Joywave, Drive-By Truckers, Jukebox the Ghost, Julia Nunes, The Dresden Dolls, Taking Back Sunday, 3OH!3, Saves The Day, and many, many others.

Since the event is being held with the intention of encouraging people to vote, fans can gain access to the webcast by either RSVPing with a selfie at home with their blank and unmarked mail-in ballot or with a photo from outside of their polling place. Fans who are under 18 and unable to vote can also gain access by RSVPing with a video, letting the organizers know which election they'll be eligible to vote for and why they're excited to vote. Additionally, fans who aren't US citizens can register via their geo-location. View the full details regarding registering and the full lineup here.

LIVE HOME LIBRARY VOL. I TRACKLIST

1. Prelude

2. The Hazards of Love 1 (The Prettiest Whistles Won't Wrestle the Thistles Undone)

3. A Bower Scene

4. Won't Want for Love (Margaret in the Taiga)

5. The Hazards of Love 2 (Wager All)

6. The Queen's Approach

7. Isn't It a Lovely Night?

8. The Wanting Comes in Waves/Repaid

9. An Interlude

10. The Rake's Song

11. The Abduction of Margaret

12. The Queen's Rebuke/The Crossing

13. Annan Water

14. Margaret in Captivity

15. The Hazards of Love 3 (Revenge!)

16. The Wanting Comes in Waves (Reprise)

17. The Hazards of Love 4 (The Drowned)