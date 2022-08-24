The Decemberists brought out Lin-Manuel Miranda at SummerStage in Central Park (pics, video, setlist)

The Decemberists brought their "Arise From the Bunkers" summer tour to SummerStage in Central Park on Tuesday night (8/23), playing a crowd-pleasing set that drew from throughout their discography. They included a new song they've been playing on this tour, "William Fitzwilliam," as well as favorites like "I Was Meant for the Stage," "The Engine Driver," "Song for Myla Goldberg," and "Sons & Daughters" (which closed out the night).

During the encore, Colin Meloy noted that there were children in the audience, and warned the crowd that the next song was pretty vulgar, but that he wasn't taking the blame as he only wrote the music. The lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who he brought out to join them on "Ben Franklin's Song," from the 2017 Hamilton-inspired Hamildrops compilation. Watch video of that below.

Jake Xerxes Fussell opened the show, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Sachyn Mital, along with Decemberists' setlist and a few more fan-taken video clips from their set, below.

Shop for The Decemberists albums on vinyl in the BV store.

SETLIST: THE DECEMBERISTS @ SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK

My Mother Was a Chinese Trapeze Artist

As I Rise

Leslie Anne Levine

Sucker's Prayer

Song for Myla Goldberg

Shiny

Rox in the Box

William Fitzwilliam

The Engine Driver

The Wanting Comes in Waves / Repaid

Calamity Song

Down by the Water

Severed

Rusalka, Rusalka / Wild Rushes

I Was Meant for the Stage

Encore:

June Hymn

Ben Franklin's Song (with Lin‐Manuel Miranda)

Sons & Daughters