The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy streaming solo show

The Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy had been doing regular solo livestreams earlier in the pandemic (including an all-covers set in May), and while he's done a few since, they've mostly been part of larger virtual fests. Now he's announced a new streaming show. "Live From the Farm" happens on Thursday, December 10 at 8:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Colin is donating $1 from each ticket to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action initiative, which is working to fight voter suppression and support Democrats in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff elections. Read more from Stacey about why it's so important: "it's about saving democracy."

There are two other upcoming virtual fests supporting Fair Fight, as well as a Death Cab for Cutie covers EP, too.

Meanwhile, the first volume in The Decemberists' "live home album" series, a recording of their Hazards of Love tour show at Michigan's The Royal Oak Music Theatre on August 11, 2009, is out Friday (12/4). Hear "Won't Want for Love" from that show below.