The Delgados are back, announce first shows in 17 years

Scottish indie rock greats The Delgados broke up in 2005 after 11 years and five albums together, including 1998's Peloton, 2000's The Great Eastern and 2002's Hate, all of which are fantastic. (All five of their albums are good, though.) The band -- Alun Woodward, Emma Pollock, Stewart Henderson, and Paul Savage -- have now announced that they're getting back together.

“When we started The Delgados in 1994, it instantly felt effortless and simple," the band writes in a statement on their website. "There was a synergy and a chemistry. Four people pulling in different directions, but towards the same destination. Two of us couldn’t play very well and two couldn’t play at all but that unlearned sensitivity was our guide. Fast forward 25 or so years – the band has been split up for 15 of them – and we’re driving to Stuart Braithwaite’s wedding. We’ve spent hardly any time with each other for over a decade and like before it’s effortless, simple… and the thought occurs that it might be good to play together once again.”

The Delgados announced five UK shows happening in Brighton, London, Manchester, Sheffield, and Glasgow. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10. All dates are listed, along with an announcement video, below.

No word on North American shows, or new music, but we can hope.

If you've never listened to The Delgados, they made a widescreen brand of indie rock that made great use of Alun and Emma's complementary vocals and worked especially well with producer Dave Fridmann, who gave their sound extra scope. The Great Eastern made our Indie Basement Best of 2000 list and here's what we wrote:

Led by singer/guitarists Alun Woodward and Emma Pollock, Scottish band The Delgados were one of the best bands of the 1995-2005 era, making magisterial indie rock that felt both immense and entirely homespun. Their third album, The Great Eastern, is wildly ambitious both in song structure and in arrangements -- songs were prone to left turns of tempo and time signature, and grand orchestration. No doubt influenced by Mercury Rev's Deserter's Songs and The Flaming Lips' The Soft Bulletin (both of which were, like The Great Eastern, produced by Dave Fridmann), songs like "Accused of Stealing," "American Trilogy" and "No Danger" remain perfect indie rock symphonies The Delgados feel a little lost to the era, for whatever reason, but The Great Eastern still wows.

Though the band broke up in 2005, they continued to run Glasgow indie label Chemikal Underground that has been home to Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bis and more over the years.

Wecome back, The Delgados!

Listen to The Great Eastern and Peloton below.

THE DELGADOS - 2023 TOUR DATES

20 Jan 2023 - BRIGHTON CONCORDE 2

21 Jan 2023 - LONDON O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE

22 Jan 2023 - MANCHESTER ACADEMY 2

24 Jan 2023 - SHEFFIELD LEADMILL

25 Jan 2023 - GLASGOW BARROWLAND BALLROOM

