The Detroit Cobras’ Rachel Nagy, RIP

Rachel Nagy, who was lead singer for The Detroit Cobras, has died. The news came via the band's Facebook. Greg Cartwright, who played in Detroit Cobras (and leads Reigning Sound and Oblivians), wrote “There are no words to fully articulate our grief as we remember a life cut short, still vital and inspirational to all who knew and loved her. With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability. Once plans have been finalized by the family we will post more information regarding further details to memorialize Rachel and pay tribute to her life.”

Third Man Records wrote, "In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart. From the earliest White Stripes shows at the Magic Stick in Detroit through the Third Man 10th anniversary show in Nashville, Rachel and the Detroit Cobras have been a consistent inspiring presence in our world for nearly 25 years. We will truly miss the sound of her room-filling laughter, her no bullshit honesty, and her true friendship. Rest in power."

Nagy formed Detroit Cobras with Mary Ramirez in 1994 and the band were known as "Detroit's most famous cover band," offering up transformative garage rock takes on '60s hits, transcending beyond cover band status. A vital part of Detroit's garage rock scene, they released albums on Third Man, Rough Trade, Sympathy for the Record Industry and more.

Ride easy, Ruth. Read tribute belowl.

https://www.instagram.com/thirdmanrecords/p/CYxdZ24rUPX/