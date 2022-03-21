The Dillinger Escape Plan & Mike Patton’s ‘Irony Is A Dead Scene’ gets ltd vinyl repress for 20th anniversary

When The Dillinger Escape Plan were in between singers Dimitri Minakakis and Greg Puciato, they recorded the EP Irony Is a Dead Scene with none other than Mike Patton (Mr. Bungle, Faith No More, etc) on vocals, featuring three songs written with Patton and an Aphex Twin cover. They performed the EP in full with Patton at one of their final shows in 2017, and now, just ahead of the 2002 EP's 20th anniversary, we've teamed with the band on a tangerine & black vinyl repress, limited to 500 copies and only available in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last.

Stream the EP: