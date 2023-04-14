The Dirty Nil announce new LP ‘Free Rein to Passions,’ touring with Daniel Romano

Canadian punks The Dirty Nil have announced a new album, Free Rein to Passions, due May 26 via Dine Alone (pre-order). Vocalist Luke Bentham says, "Fuck Art had a lot of singing on it. There were not a lot of parts where you could just jam out on riffs. Free Rein to Passions is a bit of a nastier record where we didn't sweat the small insignificant details. If it sounded cool, we went with it." You can definitely hear those vibes coming through in the loud, anthemic lead single "Nicer Guy," which comes with a Mitch Barnes-directed video that you can check out below.

The Dirty Nil also have an upcoming co-headlining tour with fellow Canadians Daniel Romano's Outfit, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on July 8. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Celebration

2. Nicer Guy

3. Undefeated

4. Atomize Me

5. Land Of Clover

6. Blowing Up Things In The Woods

7. Stupid Jobs

8. 1990

9. Free Rein to Passions

10. The Light The Void and Everything

The Dirty Nil / Daniel Romano's Outfit -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/1/23 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

6/2/23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

6/4/23 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

6/6/23 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

6/7/23 - Saskatoon, SK @ Louis Pub

6/8/23 - Red Deer, AB @ Starlite Room

6/10/23 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

6/11/23 - Medicine Hat, AB @ Casa Amigos

6/13/23 - Nelson, BC @ Spirit Bar

6/14/23 - Kelowa, BC @ Runaways

6/15/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

6/16/23 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

6/17/23 - Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou’s

6/18/23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

6/20/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

6/21/23 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

6/22/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

6/23/23 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

6/24/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

6/25/23 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

6/27/23 - Austin, TX @ Parish

6/28/23 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

6/29/23 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Halls (Upstairs)

6/30/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos

7/1/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/2/23 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

7/5/23 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

7/6/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

7/7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

7/8/23 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/11/23 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

7/12/23 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

7/13/23 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

7/14/23 - Buffalo, NY @ Red Room