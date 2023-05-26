The Dirty Nil discuss how their new LP was inspired by Power Trip, Militarie Gun, soda & more

Canadian punks The Dirty Nil's new album Free Rein to Passions is out today via Dine Alone Records. As vocalist Luke Bentham said when the album was announced, they went for more of a high-energy rock record and didn't overthink things much, compared to 2021's Fuck Art, and you can really feel that coming through in these songs that almost all feel built to knock you off your feet. To get a better idea of what The Dirty Nil were going for on this album, we asked them about some of its core influences, and Luke made us a list that includes some other high-energy bands (Power Trip, Militarie Gun, Single Mothers), as well as sports, food, soda, a documentary, a podcast, and more. Read on for what Luke had to say.

INFLUENCES BEHIND THE DIRTY NIL's FREE REIN TO PASSIONS

Basketball

The studio we recorded at was quite isolated. Nothing around for miles, but we did have a basketball net in the parking lot. We started every day with some hoops, it was also great pallet cleanser after working for a few hours. Kyle and Sam are actually pretty good, I’m shite. This is our Hoops LP.

Hands on a Hardbody

This low budget '90s documentary was screened several times after a days work. I can’t recommend it enough. If you’re not familiar, it’s essentially a documentary about a competition at a Nissan dealership in rural Texas where contestants see how long they can keep their hand on a truck. The last one standing wins. It’s full of incredible quotes, human drama and madness. To quote one of its protagonists: "If you can’t hang with the big dogs, get up on the porch with the pups."

Riley Gale, Power Trip

The passing of Riley Gale profoundly affected us, and I think it certainly influenced Free Rein to Passions. Riley was incredible, a once in a generation force. Most impressively though, he made thrash accessible. Kyle bought a Power Trip flag and hung it in our practice space. I can vividly recall it waving as we blasted away on these songs.

Bubly soda water

Cases and cases, every goddamn day. There’s actually a few burps on the LP if you listen carefully.

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Pretty sure that’s all we ate while making this LP. It sounds ridiculous, but I could live on them.

Militarie Gun, All Roads Lead To The Gun

What a band! On repeat. What else do you want out of rock and roll?

Christopher Hitchens, God is Not Great

My hero of heroes. I was on a Hitchens video binge when I wrote "The Light the Void and Everything."

Single Mothers, "Baby Bird"

My favourite Single Mothers song. Proud to call Drew our friend. This song makes my eyes well up with happiness. I was listening to it a lot when it dropped, still am.

GarageBand for Mac

In the depth of the pandemic, we couldn’t get together to work on music. I used the opportunity to fire up my old interface and use GarageBand to write again. When we started the band in 2006, we played the songs that I made in the program, and I didn’t really use it again until 2020. I always try and make them as terrible as possible, they’re almost unlistenable. However, it really gave me a purpose during those bleak lockdowns. There’s no better feeling than having a heater in your back pocket that no one has heard yet.

Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History

My favourite podcast of all time, pairs well with long walks in woods. One of the themes of our record is enjoying life for what it is, hardcore history has pounded that perspective into my head.

