The Dirty Nil members list their favorite albums and movies of 2022
Toronto punk trio The Dirty Nil followed up their 2021 album Fuck Art this year with single "Bye Bye Big Bear," and they spent the first few months of 2022 on the road with Brian Fallon and Worriers. To cap off the year, Dirty Nil guitarist Luke Bentham and drummer Kyle Fisher shared with us their favorite albums and movies of the year. Read on for their lists, featuring Guided By Voices, Big Thief, Militarie Gun, Soul Glo, Meat Wave, and more...
Luke Bentham's Favorite Albums of 2022
Meat Wave - Maligned Hex
Candy - Heaven is Here
Fugitive - Maniac
Guided by Voices - Scalping the Guru
Lou Reed - Gee Whiz, 1958-1964
Single Mothers - Everything You Need
Daniel Romano and the Outfit - La Luna
Captain Wildchild - Infinite Pleasure
Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead to the Gun
Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Luke Bentham's Favorite Movies of 2022
All Quiet on the Western Front
Top Gun Maverick (fuck yeah)
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Barbarian
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Northman
Licorice Pizza
Crimes of the Future
X
Kyle Fisher's Favorite Albums of 2022
Gilla Band - Most Normal
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Spice - Viv
Candy - Heaven is Here
Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems
Weird Nightmare - Weird Nightmare
Tim Heidecker - High School
Meat Wave - Maligned Hex
Alvvays - Blue Rev
Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead to the Gun
Kyle Fisher's Favorite Movies of 2022
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Nope
Barbarian
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Banshees of Inisherin