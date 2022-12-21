The Dirty Nil members list their favorite albums and movies of 2022

Toronto punk trio The Dirty Nil followed up their 2021 album Fuck Art this year with single "Bye Bye Big Bear," and they spent the first few months of 2022 on the road with Brian Fallon and Worriers. To cap off the year, Dirty Nil guitarist Luke Bentham and drummer Kyle Fisher shared with us their favorite albums and movies of the year. Read on for their lists, featuring Guided By Voices, Big Thief, Militarie Gun, Soul Glo, Meat Wave, and more...

Luke Bentham's Favorite Albums of 2022

Meat Wave - Maligned Hex

Candy - Heaven is Here

Fugitive - Maniac

Guided by Voices - Scalping the Guru

Lou Reed - Gee Whiz, 1958-1964

Single Mothers - Everything You Need

Daniel Romano and the Outfit - La Luna

Captain Wildchild - Infinite Pleasure

Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead to the Gun

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Luke Bentham's Favorite Movies of 2022

All Quiet on the Western Front

Top Gun Maverick (fuck yeah)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Barbarian

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Northman

Licorice Pizza

Crimes of the Future

X

Kyle Fisher's Favorite Albums of 2022

Gilla Band - Most Normal

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Spice - Viv

Candy - Heaven is Here

Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems

Weird Nightmare - Weird Nightmare

Tim Heidecker - High School

Meat Wave - Maligned Hex

Alvvays - Blue Rev

Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead to the Gun

Kyle Fisher's Favorite Movies of 2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nope

Barbarian

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Banshees of Inisherin