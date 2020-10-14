The Disco Biscuits announce drive-in tour, 3 night Halloween run in NY included

Jam titans The Disco Biscuits have announced a fall drive-in tour, beginning with a four-night Cape Cod area stand, and then hitting Scranton, PA for two nights and Frederick, MD for one night before wrapping up with a three-night Halloween run in LaFayette, New York (10/29, 10/30, and Halloween proper at LaFayette Apple Festival Grounds). Tickets for all shows are on sale now (except the first two Cape Cod shows, which are already sold out).

The band are also planning to tour in 2021, though of course that may change. All upcoming dates here. All drive-in dates listed below.

The Disco Biscuits -- 2020 Drive-In Tour Dates

October 16 - Yarmouth, MA - Yarmouth Drive-In

October 17 - Yarmouth, MA - Yarmouth Drive-In

October 18 - Yarmouth, MA - Yarmouth Drive-In

October 19 - Yarmouth, MA - Yarmouth Drive-In

October 23 - Scranton, PA - Montage Mountain

October 24 - Scranton, PA - Montage Mountain

October 25 - Frederick, MD - Showtime At The Drive IN

October 29 - LaFayette, NY - LaFayette Apple Festival Grounds

October 30 - LaFayette, NY - LaFayette Apple Festival Grounds

October 31 - LaFayette, NY - LaFayette Apple Festival Grounds