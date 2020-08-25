The Distillers announce 20th anniversary reissue of self-titled debut album

Early 2000s punk greats The Distillers had been reunited for a bit and working on their first album since 2003 before the pandemic hit, but they've found interesting ways to keep busy and they've now announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2000 self-titled debut album. Originally released on Tim Armstrong's Epitaph imprint Hellcat, the reissue comes out October 30 via Epitaph digitally and on various limited edition colored vinyls. "The exclusive vinyl will be limited to 2000 pieces in opaque sunburst, 1,550 pieces in clear with green/purple/black smoke, and 500 pieces exclusive to Zia in summer sky wave." Pre-orders are up.

Brody Dalle says:

This record is kind of the equivalent of someone reading my teenage diary, except worse. Figuring out who I was as a songwriter, but with everyone watching and listening! All of my contemporary (at the time) influences for everyone to hear. The write up in the ‘Village Voice’ changed my life and I am forever grateful for it. If I hadn’t read such a scathing, hilarious and on point review (even though it stung really bad) I wouldn’t be the lyric writer I am today. Kim’s BADASS bass playing is still a highlight for me, and thanks to Matt Young as well for his enthusiasm and cool fast AF skin beats. The feedback at the end of blackest years I did by total accident.... I love this record so much, warts and all.

Stream the original album, watch the trailer, and check out the updated artwork below...

Tracklist

1. Oh Serena

2. Idoless

3. The World Comes Tumblin’

4. L.A. Girl

5. Distilla Truant

6. Ask The Angels (Patti Smith cover)

7. Oldscratch

8. Girlfixer

9. Open Sky

10. Red Carpet And Rebellion

11. Colossus U.S.A.

12. Blackheart

13. Gypsy Rose Lee

14. The Blackest Years

--