The Distillers doing acoustic livestream on Friday

The Distillers have been hard at work on their first album since 2003's classic Coral Fang, and they're giving their self-titled debut LP a 20th anniversary reissue this Friday (10/30) via Epitaph, and now they also announced a five-song acoustic set/Q&A livestream happening Friday (10/30) at 3 PM ET. You have to be a member of the band's Revenant fan club to watch, and the stream is free if you're a paying Red Carpet member or $10 if you're a free Rebellion member. More info here and on the flyer below.

Watch Brody Dalle play a Distillers song acoustic in 2014:

--