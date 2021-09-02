The Dodos announce new album ‘Grizzly Peak’ & tour, share two new songs

The Dodos have announced their eighth album, Grizzly Peak, due November 12 via Polyvinyl (pre-order). The album was written as guitarist/vocalist Meric Long began experiencing the early stages of arthritis in his fingers, threatening his ability to play guitar, and Meric also envisioned the album as a thank you to longtime fans who kept him going when the thing he loves doing most was put in jeopardy. That message comes through on "Annie," one of two songs released alongside the album announcement.

"We had a lot of production goals when we set out to make Grizzly Peak," Meric said, "and the song ‘Annie’ touches on all of them. It’s a song about regret and accountability, as the first song it felt appropriate in disclosing what the intentions of the record are: rediscovering the initial premise for this band, while saying 'thank you' to our fans and those we’ve worked with along the way."

The song really does sound like classic Dodos, with all the rhythmic acoustic guitar, thunderous drums, baroque string arrangements, and boyishly sung melodies you remember, and the other new single "The Surface" follows suit. Listen to both below.

The Dodos also announced a West Coast tour surrounding the album release this fall (including a show at LA's Zebulon on 11/20), and they'll play other US cities in early 2022. They'll hit Brooklyn's Knitting Factory on January 27. Tickets for that show go on sale soon. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Annie

2. Pale Horizon

3. With A Guitar

4. The Atlantic

5. Eyes Open

6. Sustainer

7. Sunrise/Sunset

8. Quiet Voices

9. Unicorn

10. The Surface

The Dodos -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

NOVEMBER 2021

16 - Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door

17 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

18 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

19 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

JANUARY 2022

13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

15 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

29 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro

FEBRUARY 2022

10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza at Neumo’s

12 - Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater