The Doobie Brothers announce new album & rescheduled tour dates w/ Michael McDonald
The Doobie Brothers have announced a new album, Liberté, which will be out October 1. The band made the album with producer/songwriter John Shanks (Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Miley Cyrus) and ahead of that they've released four of its songs as an EP, which you can stream below.
Meanwhile, The Doobie Brothers have also announced rescheduled dates for their 50th anniversary tour featuring Michael McDonald, which was supposed to happen in 2020. It got moved to this year, and now has been pushed back further, with dates this summer and fall, then more in June, 2022.
The 2021 dates now kick offon August 22 in Des Moines and wrap up August 29 in Allentown, PA. The 2022 dates include the NYC-area shows at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on 6/14 and Long Island's Jones Beach on 6/21. All dates are listed below.
The Doobie Brothers - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
August 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
August 26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Expo Pavilion (Outdoor)
August 28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amp
August 31 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
September 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre
September 4 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
September 5 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amp
September 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amp
October 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
October 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amp
October 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amp
October 8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp
October 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
October 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amp
October 14 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amp
October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 19 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
October 29 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
June 2, 2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amp
June 3, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amp
June 5, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
June 7, 2022 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amp
June 8, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 10, 2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 11, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amp
June 13, 2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp
June 14, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 16, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC
June 18, 2022 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp
June 19, 2022 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview
June 21, 2022 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 23, 2022 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 25, 2022 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 26, 2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 29, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 30, 2022 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens