The Doobie Brothers announce new album & rescheduled tour dates w/ Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers have announced a new album, Liberté, which will be out October 1. The band made the album with producer/songwriter John Shanks (Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Miley Cyrus) and ahead of that they've released four of its songs as an EP, which you can stream below.

Meanwhile, The Doobie Brothers have also announced rescheduled dates for their 50th anniversary tour featuring Michael McDonald, which was supposed to happen in 2020. It got moved to this year, and now has been pushed back further, with dates this summer and fall, then more in June, 2022.

The 2021 dates now kick offon August 22 in Des Moines and wrap up August 29 in Allentown, PA. The 2022 dates include the NYC-area shows at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on 6/14 and Long Island's Jones Beach on 6/21. All dates are listed below.

The Doobie Brothers - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

August 22 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

August 26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Expo Pavilion (Outdoor)

August 28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

August 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amp

August 31 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Theatre

September 4 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

September 5 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amp

September 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 11 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

September 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amp

October 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

October 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amp

October 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amp

October 8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

October 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amp

October 14 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amp

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 19 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

October 29 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 2, 2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amp

June 3, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amp

June 5, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

June 7, 2022 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amp

June 8, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 10, 2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 11, 2022 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amp

June 13, 2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp

June 14, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 16, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC

June 18, 2022 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp

June 19, 2022 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview

June 21, 2022 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 23, 2022 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 25, 2022 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 26, 2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 29, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30, 2022 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens