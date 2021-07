Tickets for The Dream Syndicate show at Brooklyn Made are on BrooklynVegan presale starting today at 10 AM. Use password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Our presale runs until Thursday 7/29 at 10 PM, and if you miss out tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30 at 12 PM.

This is The Dream Syndicate's only show of 2021, but frontman Steve Wynn will be touring in September.