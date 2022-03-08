The Dream Syndicate prep new album, share “Where I’ll Stand,” playing SXSW
The Dream Syndicate will release new album Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions on June 10 via Fire Records. It finds the band exploring new territory, bringing in prog and krautrock influences this time.
You can hear those elements in the album's opening song, "Where I'll Stand," which incorporates droning synths and a motorik groove into The Dream Syndicate's psychedelic style. “It feels like an attempt -- via the lyrics and the circular chord progression -- to impose some kind of order and logic on a world that was severely lacking in both respects at the time," says frontman Steve Wynn. You can watch the lyric video below.
The Dream Syndicate will be in Austin next week for SXSW where they'll be playing six shows, plus two Steve Wynn solo sets. That includes the official Fire Records showcase at St. David's Church on March 18 where they'll play their classic The Days of Wine and Roses in full for its 40th anniversary.
Fire Records is also hosting a takeover of Hotel Vegas on March 17 featuring Evan Dando, Kristin Hersh, Marina Allen, Marta Del Grandi, Lucy Gooch, W.H. Lung, Jerry Paper, Wombo, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Paul Jacobs (Pottery), Water From Your Eyes, and more. Check out The Dream Syndicate's full SXSW schedule below.
Tracklist:
01. Where I’ll Stand
02. Damian
03. Beyond Control
04. The Chronicles of You
05. Hard to Say Goodbye
06. Every Time You Come Around
07. Trying to Get Over
08. Lesson Number One
09. My Lazy Mind
10. Straight Lines
THE DREAM SYNDICATE - SXSW 2022 LIVE DATES
THURSDAY 17th MARCH
1pm - The Persing (Paste Live Session)
5pm - Yard Dog Gallery (Steve Wynn solo)
10pm - Hotel Vegas - Patio 1
FRIDAY 18th MARCH
2pm - White Horse
6pm - Lucy’s Fried Chicken
10pm - The Days of Wine & Roses 40th Anniversary Show, Fire Records Showcase, St David’s Church
SATURDAY 19th MARCH
2pm - Lucy’s Fried Chicken, Big Star Tribute (Steve Wynn solo)