The Dream Syndicate prep new album, share “Where I’ll Stand,” playing SXSW

The Dream Syndicate will release new album Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions on June 10 via Fire Records. It finds the band exploring new territory, bringing in prog and krautrock influences this time.

You can hear those elements in the album's opening song, "Where I'll Stand," which incorporates droning synths and a motorik groove into The Dream Syndicate's psychedelic style. “It feels like an attempt -- via the lyrics and the circular chord progression -- to impose some kind of order and logic on a world that was severely lacking in both respects at the time," says frontman Steve Wynn. You can watch the lyric video below.

The Dream Syndicate will be in Austin next week for SXSW where they'll be playing six shows, plus two Steve Wynn solo sets. That includes the official Fire Records showcase at St. David's Church on March 18 where they'll play their classic The Days of Wine and Roses in full for its 40th anniversary.

Fire Records is also hosting a takeover of Hotel Vegas on March 17 featuring Evan Dando, Kristin Hersh, Marina Allen, Marta Del Grandi, Lucy Gooch, W.H. Lung, Jerry Paper, Wombo, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Paul Jacobs (Pottery), Water From Your Eyes, and more. Check out The Dream Syndicate's full SXSW schedule below.

Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions loading...

Tracklist:

01. Where I’ll Stand

02. Damian

03. Beyond Control

04. The Chronicles of You

05. Hard to Say Goodbye

06. Every Time You Come Around

07. Trying to Get Over

08. Lesson Number One

09. My Lazy Mind

10. Straight Lines

attachment-dream-syndicate-sxsw loading...

attachment-fire-records-sxsw loading...

THE DREAM SYNDICATE - SXSW 2022 LIVE DATES

THURSDAY 17th MARCH

1pm - The Persing (Paste Live Session)

5pm - Yard Dog Gallery (Steve Wynn solo)

10pm - Hotel Vegas - Patio 1

FRIDAY 18th MARCH

2pm - White Horse

6pm - Lucy’s Fried Chicken

10pm - The Days of Wine & Roses 40th Anniversary Show, Fire Records Showcase, St David’s Church

SATURDAY 19th MARCH

2pm - Lucy’s Fried Chicken, Big Star Tribute (Steve Wynn solo)