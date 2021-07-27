The Dream Syndicate working on new album, documentary, playing Brooklyn Made (BV presale)

The Dream Syndicate released The Universe Inside last year, and have been busy this summer working on a new record with producer John Agnello at Richmond's Montrose Recording studio. Stay tuned for more info on that.

It's been a while since Steve Wynn and the rest of The Dream Syndicate have gotten to tour, and while there's been no announcement about that, the band will be playing their only show of 2021 at NYC's soon-to-open Brooklyn Made on December 4. Tickets for that go on sale Friday, July 30 at noon but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Wednesday, July 28 at 10 AM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.

UPDATE: use presale password is BROOKLYNVEGAN.

You can also catch Steve on a solo tour this September, which is a mix of club and house shows, including stops in Syracuse, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Green Bay, Peoria, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and more. He'll also tour Italy in October. All dates are listed below.

In other news, a Dream Syndicate documentary, titled Beyond The Days of The Dream Syndicate, is currently in the works from director Emiel Spoelder, who is in the final stages of editing. You can watch a teaser for that below.

STEVE WYNN - 2021 SOLO TOUR DATES

2021-09-03: Syracuse, NY @ Wildflowers Armory

2021-09-04: Buffalo, NY @ House Concert

2021-09-05: Cleveland, OH @ Blue Arrow

2021-09-06: Detroit, MI @ House Concert

2021-09-07: Holland, MI @ Park Theater

2021-09-08: Chicago, IL @ House Concert

2021-09-09: Madison, WI @ Kiki’s House of Righteous Music

2021-09-10: Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room

2021-09-11: Milwaukee, Wi @ Ursa Boutique

2021-09-12: Peoria, Il @ House Concert

2021-09-14: Columbus, OH @ House Concert

2021-09-15: Pittsburgh, PA @ Irma Freeman Cente

2021-09-16: Harrisburg, Pa, United Kingdom @ Note Bistro and Wine Bar

2021-09-17: Baltimore, MD @ Rooster and Hen

2021-09-18: Riverton, NJ @ House Concert

2021-09-19: Mansfield, MA @ House Concert

2021-10-05: Savona, Italy @ Raindogs

2021-10-06: Genoa, Italy @ Ostaia Da U Neo

2021-10-07: Torino, Italy @ Blah Blah

2021-10-09: Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom

2021-10-10: Parma, Italy @ TBA

2021-10-11: Terni, Italy @ Fat Art Club

2021-10-12: Rome, Italy @ TBA

2021-10-13: Napoli, Italy @ Secret Show

2021-10-14: Cavitanova, Italy @ Santa Maria a Pié di Chienti

2021-10-15: Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson

2021-10-16: Firenze, Italy @ Circolo Progresso

2021-10-17: Veneto, Italy @ Spazio Vittorio

2021-10-18: Lugagnano, Italy @ Il Giardino

2022-01-24: Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merelyn

2022-01-25: Leuven, Belgium @ Het Depot

2022-01-26: Dudelange, Luxembourg @ Opderschmelz

2022-01-27: Rijkevorsel, Belgium @ De Singer

2022-01-28: Liege, Belgium @ Reflector

2022-01-29: Maaseik, Belgium @ Achterolmen

2022-01-30: Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

2022-01-31: Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

2022-02-02: Athens, Greece @ TBA