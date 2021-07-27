The Dream Syndicate working on new album, documentary, playing Brooklyn Made (BV presale)
The Dream Syndicate released The Universe Inside last year, and have been busy this summer working on a new record with producer John Agnello at Richmond's Montrose Recording studio. Stay tuned for more info on that.
It's been a while since Steve Wynn and the rest of The Dream Syndicate have gotten to tour, and while there's been no announcement about that, the band will be playing their only show of 2021 at NYC's soon-to-open Brooklyn Made on December 4. Tickets for that go on sale Friday, July 30 at noon but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Wednesday, July 28 at 10 AM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.
UPDATE: use presale password is BROOKLYNVEGAN.
You can also catch Steve on a solo tour this September, which is a mix of club and house shows, including stops in Syracuse, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Green Bay, Peoria, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and more. He'll also tour Italy in October. All dates are listed below.
In other news, a Dream Syndicate documentary, titled Beyond The Days of The Dream Syndicate, is currently in the works from director Emiel Spoelder, who is in the final stages of editing. You can watch a teaser for that below.
STEVE WYNN - 2021 SOLO TOUR DATES
2021-09-03: Syracuse, NY @ Wildflowers Armory
2021-09-04: Buffalo, NY @ House Concert
2021-09-05: Cleveland, OH @ Blue Arrow
2021-09-06: Detroit, MI @ House Concert
2021-09-07: Holland, MI @ Park Theater
2021-09-08: Chicago, IL @ House Concert
2021-09-09: Madison, WI @ Kiki’s House of Righteous Music
2021-09-10: Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room
2021-09-11: Milwaukee, Wi @ Ursa Boutique
2021-09-12: Peoria, Il @ House Concert
2021-09-14: Columbus, OH @ House Concert
2021-09-15: Pittsburgh, PA @ Irma Freeman Cente
2021-09-16: Harrisburg, Pa, United Kingdom @ Note Bistro and Wine Bar
2021-09-17: Baltimore, MD @ Rooster and Hen
2021-09-18: Riverton, NJ @ House Concert
2021-09-19: Mansfield, MA @ House Concert
2021-10-05: Savona, Italy @ Raindogs
2021-10-06: Genoa, Italy @ Ostaia Da U Neo
2021-10-07: Torino, Italy @ Blah Blah
2021-10-09: Mezzago, Italy @ Bloom
2021-10-10: Parma, Italy @ TBA
2021-10-11: Terni, Italy @ Fat Art Club
2021-10-12: Rome, Italy @ TBA
2021-10-13: Napoli, Italy @ Secret Show
2021-10-14: Cavitanova, Italy @ Santa Maria a Pié di Chienti
2021-10-15: Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson
2021-10-16: Firenze, Italy @ Circolo Progresso
2021-10-17: Veneto, Italy @ Spazio Vittorio
2021-10-18: Lugagnano, Italy @ Il Giardino
2022-01-24: Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merelyn
2022-01-25: Leuven, Belgium @ Het Depot
2022-01-26: Dudelange, Luxembourg @ Opderschmelz
2022-01-27: Rijkevorsel, Belgium @ De Singer
2022-01-28: Liege, Belgium @ Reflector
2022-01-29: Maaseik, Belgium @ Achterolmen
2022-01-30: Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver
2022-01-31: Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
2022-02-02: Athens, Greece @ TBA