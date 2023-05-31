The Dresden Dolls add NYC shows at Bowery Ballroom to 2023 tour

Last year, Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione announced they'd be reactivating their punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls for shows and new music, and while we're still waiting on the new music part, they've been playing shows and continue announcing new ones. They just finished three nights at Santa Fe's Meow Wolf, and they have residencies in Orlando and New Orleans coming up in June, and a set at Riot Fest in September. They've now announced four new fall shows in NYC. See their updated dates below.

The NYC dates are on October 24, 25, 27, and 28 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM EDT, with a presale for members of the Dolls' email list starting Monday, June 5 at 10 AM.

THE DRESDEN DOLLS: 2023 TOUR

Jun 16 The Social Orlando, FL

Jun 17 The Social Orlando, FL

Jun 18 The Social Orlando, FL

Jun 23 Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA

Jun 24 Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA

Jun 25 Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA

Sep 15-17 Riot Fest Chicago, IL

Oct 24 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Oct 25 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Oct 27 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Oct 28 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY