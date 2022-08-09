The Dresden Dolls announce Woodstock shows, planning new music

Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione's punk cabaret duo Dresden Dolls are returning this fall for a trio of intimate shows in Woodstock, NY, their first live dates since 2018. Amanda says these will be the only shows from the duo this year, while they "slowly get ready for a new era of music and shows," continuing, "this is where we begin, but not where we end. we will be touring the world."

"So excited to play with you, to see everyone again, to behold the Brigade, to let the waves sound heal," Brian adds. "Thank you EVERYONE for the support and good energy you are putting into this already, it means everything to us."

A link for early access tickets will be sent to subscribers to Dresden Dolls' email list. Stay tuned for more info.

Amanda also has a solo show coming up this summer, at Kingston, NY's Old Dutch Church on August 13. It's a benefit for O+, and also features Gracie and Rachel and Chris Wells and Holly Miranda.