The Drums announce new album, share “Better,” on tour now
The Drums have announced their sixth album, Jonny, which will be out October 13 via ANTI-. “When I finished 'Jonny,' I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me,” says Jonny Pierce about the album. “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate ones' whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you - even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”
Jonny includes previously released singles "I Want It All," "Plastic Envelope," and "Obvious," and Pierce has just shared "Better." It's another super-catchy slice of indiepop that mixes dark and light and you can listen to that below.
The Drums' summer tour kicks off tonight in San Diego and hits NYC at Webster Hall on August 3 with Cold Heart. All dates are listed below.
Jonny:
I Want It All
Isolette
I’m Still Scared
Better
Harms
Little Jonny
Plastic Envelope
Protect Him Always
Be Gentle
Dying
Green Grass
Obvious
The Flowers
Teach My Body
Pool God
I Used to Want To Die
THE DRUMS - 2023 TOUR DATES
July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15
July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale
August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro
August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom