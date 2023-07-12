The Drums announce new album, share “Better,” on tour now

The Drums have announced their sixth album, Jonny, which will be out October 13 via ANTI-. “When I finished 'Jonny,' I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me,” says Jonny Pierce about the album. “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate ones' whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you - even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”

Jonny includes previously released singles "I Want It All," "Plastic Envelope," and "Obvious," and Pierce has just shared "Better." It's another super-catchy slice of indiepop that mixes dark and light and you can listen to that below.

The Drums' summer tour kicks off tonight in San Diego and hits NYC at Webster Hall on August 3 with Cold Heart. All dates are listed below.

attachment-the drums - jonny loading...

Jonny:

I Want It All

Isolette

I’m Still Scared

Better

Harms

Little Jonny

Plastic Envelope

Protect Him Always

Be Gentle

Dying

Green Grass

Obvious

The Flowers

Teach My Body

Pool God

I Used to Want To Die

THE DRUMS - 2023 TOUR DATES

July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15

July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom