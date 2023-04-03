The Drums share new single “I Want it All,” announce summer tour

The Drums are back with new single "I Want it All," the first taste of the group's sixth album. "The song emerged from the longing and the pain that stemmed from a loveless childhood,” says Jonny Pierce. “It is only in the past few years that I have really begun to understand what happened to me as a boy, which has helped me start to build my own bridge towards real love. The song is a declaration - that I will take what I was never given. I want the full experience of being human, which includes love and connection. I want it all.” Listen below.

The band have also announced a North American tour with Cold Hart that kicks off July 12 in San Diego and wraps up August 18 in San Francisco. The NYC date is at Webster Hall on August 3. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time.

Check out The Drums' full tour schedule below.

THE DRUMS - 2023 TOUR DATES

July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15

July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom