The Drums share new single “I Want it All,” announce summer tour
The Drums are back with new single "I Want it All," the first taste of the group's sixth album. "The song emerged from the longing and the pain that stemmed from a loveless childhood,” says Jonny Pierce. “It is only in the past few years that I have really begun to understand what happened to me as a boy, which has helped me start to build my own bridge towards real love. The song is a declaration - that I will take what I was never given. I want the full experience of being human, which includes love and connection. I want it all.” Listen below.
The band have also announced a North American tour with Cold Hart that kicks off July 12 in San Diego and wraps up August 18 in San Francisco. The NYC date is at Webster Hall on August 3. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time.
Check out The Drums' full tour schedule below.
THE DRUMS - 2023 TOUR DATES
July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15
July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale
August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro
August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom