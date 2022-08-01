The Early November announce 20th anniversary album & tour with I Can Make A Mess

New Jersey emo vets The Early November have announced new, quasi-retrospective album Twenty, due on October 14 via Pure Noise (pre-order). The album features tracks written across their twenty-year career, many of them B-sides to older songs. Member Ace Enders says, "Twenty is an album we are extremely proud of. It captures the moments of our 20 year career perfectly. A lot of these songs were originally b-sides from over the years, some of which are the strongest songs we’ve written together, but simply just didn’t fit on an album. It feels almost like fate that they were saved until now for this release."

With the album announcement comes lead single "Make It Happen," a throwback emo-pop cut. The band calls it the most nostalgic track on the album, with Ace recalling "We wrote the lyrics driving through the desert for the first time on the 2002 Warped Tour. It’s a song about leaving and finding a way to make a relationship work while being apart." Listen to "Make It Happen," and check out the full tracklist for Twenty, below. That's the album art above.

The Early November will also go on a headlining North American tour following the release of Twenty, and Ace Enders will be pulling double duty as his other project I Can Make A Mess is opening all dates. Things kick off in NJ on October 26 at The Stone Pony, and they wrap up back in the same general area at NYC's Brooklyn Bowl on November 20. Tickets go on sale Friday (8/5) with presales starting Wednesday (8/5). All dates are listed below.

TWENTY TRACKLIST

01. Trees - (new)

02. Make It Happen - (b-side RTC)

03. Denent - (new b-side RTC)

04. Over My Shoulder - (new b-side from Lilac)

05. Five Years - (b-side MMP)

06. The Sand - (new)

07. 5am On Sunday (new b-side from Lilac)

08. My Own Dialogue (new)

09. Pretty Pretty - (b-side For All Of This)

10. Open Eyes - (b-side For All Of This)

The Early November 2022 tour loading...

The Early November 20 Year Anniversary Tour

10/26 Stone Pony, Ashbury Park, NJ

10/27 Ottobar, Baltimore,MD

10/28 Brooklyn Bowl, Philadelphia, PA

10/29 Bunker Brewpub, Virginia Beach, VA

10/30 The Blind Tiger, Greensboro, NC

11/01 The Abbey, Orlando, FL

11/02 The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

11/04 Come And Take It, Austin, TX

11/05 The Rock Box, San Antonio, TX

11/06 Amplified Live, Dallas, TX

11/08 HQ, Denver, Co

11/09 The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

11/10 Old Rock House, St Louis, Mo

11/11 Subterranean, Chicago, IL

11/12 Hoosier Dome, Indianapolis, IN

11/13 Loving Touch, Detroit, MI

11/15 Mahalle, Cleveland, OH

11/16 Enclave, Pittsburgh, PA

11/17 Rec Room, Buffalo, NY

11/18 Hard Luck, Toronto, ON

11/19 Palladium, Worcester, MA

11/20 Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn, NY