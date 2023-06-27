‘The Elephant 6 Recording Co.’ doc coming to theaters & streaming; watch new trailer

C.B. Stockfleth's 2019 Elephant 6 Recording Co. documentary, about the label/scene that birthed Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples In Stereo, Elf Power, and more, had an updated cut with '90s footage shot by Lance Bangs premiere last year at film festivals and on streaming services, and it's headed to theaters soon, too. The theatrical release is on August 25, and it'll be available on Amazon and Apple TV on September 1. Watch a new trailer below.

The film features interviews with Elephant 6's Robert Schneider, Bill Doss and Will Cullen Hart, as well as fans like Elijah Wood, David Cross, Danger Mouse, and James Mercer. "The film is designed to capture an era and a movement and to honor the spirit of this circle of small-town artist friends," Stockfleth says. "Their art was made better because they did things collectively, and gave each and every member a chance to share the spotlight."