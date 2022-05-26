‘The Eminem Show’ 20th anniversary edition includes rarities, live at Tramps & more (listen)

Eminem's classic The Eminem Show came out 20 years ago today, and for the occasion, Em has put out a 20th anniversary edition with several bonus tracks, including the rare and bootlegged songs "Stimulate," "The Conspiracy Freestyle," "Bump Heads" (ft. 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks), and "Jimmy, Brian and Mike," instrumentals, and several live tracks, including recordings from Eminem's show at Tramps in 1999 on the Slim Shady LP tour. It's a treat to get official releases of rarities from the era where everything that Em touched was gold, and these live recordings are a great piece of hip hop history too.

Here's what we said about The Eminem Show in our list of classic early 2000s rap albums:

An artist who almost always knew how to title an album, Marshall Mathers introduced the world to his massively offensive alter-ego Slim Shady on 1999's The Slim Shady LP, he introduced us to the man behind the madness on The Marshall Mathers LP, and he took a look at the impact Eminem the artist had on the world with The Eminem Show. (He also admitted the show was over with 2004's Encore, and then made a series of failed comeback attempts with Relapse, Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, and Revival, before finally abandoning this trend on the still-just-okay-sounding Kamikaze and Music to Be Murdered By.) Eminem catapulted to the forefront of rap because of white privilege but also became a scapegoat for everything white suburban conservatives hated about rap, and there's perhaps no better response to all of it than "White America," the first proper song on The Eminem Show. And then there's "Sing for the Moment." The Marshall Mathers LP gave us "Stan," a Dido-sampling ballad about the real-life dangers of toxic fandom and the importance of mental health, and The Eminem Show gave us "Sing for the Moment," an Aerosmith-sampling ballad about the importance of rap music to young kids amidst backlash from the media, the government, and scared parents. You might argue that song ruined white rap forever (and also unfortunately convinced Eminem he needed more and more ballads on later albums), but it also spoke directly to and validated the feelings of a lot of kids who needed to hear it. The Eminem Show also attacked George W. Bush ("Square Dance"), took on personal issues like the toll fame takes on a person ("Say Goodbye Hollywood") and fatherhood ("Hailie's Song"), and also reminded the world Eminem was still better than most people at making straight-up rap songs ("Business"). One of three songs on The Eminem Show produced by the man who made Eminem a star, Dr. Dre, "Business" found Eminem packing so many career-best punchlines over a top-tier Dre beat, reminding us that -- when you put all the baggage associated with Eminem aside -- he was truly one of the greats at the pure art of rapping.

Read the full list here and stream the expanded edition of The Eminem Show below...

