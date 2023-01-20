The emo nostalgia continues with a Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, Spitalfield tour this spring

The aughts-era emo nostalgia continues with a tour from Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, and Spitalfield this spring. "Holy 2004!," Hawthorne Heights say. "We were able to put together a lineup of 3 bands from your Myspace Top 8, how special is that? Hawthorne Heights, Armor For Sleep, and Spitalfield are here to turn back the clocks to help you rage as Emo Adults." (But also holy 2003, the year of Spitalfield's Remember Right Now and Armor For Sleep's Dream to Make Believe, which both celebrate 20th anniversaries this year.) Tickets to all dates are on sale today (1/20) at 10 AM local.

The NYC-area gets two stops: March 18 at The Stone Pony and March 21 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.