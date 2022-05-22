The Empire State Building lit up for Biggie’s birthday & people waited hours for limited MetroCards (pics, video)

Saturday (5/21) would've been The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday, and NYC went all out in honor of the occasion, lighting up the Empire State Building in flashing red and white, with a crown spinning in its mast. See what it looked like in the pictures and videos below.

The MTA also loaded 50,000 special edition Biggie MetroCards in machines in three subway stations near his old neighborhood -- Lafayette Avenue, Clinton-Washington Ave, and Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center. Those who ventured out in hopes of scoring one of the limited cards encountered hours-long lines and at least one out of order machine. If you missed out, lots of people are already flipping theirs on eBay.

Saturday's tribute also included a Biggie "takeover" of the Clinton-Washington Ave. C station and video shown on the big display in front of Barclays Center. See pictures and video of all of it below, and get Biggie action figures and vinyl in the BV store.