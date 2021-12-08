The English Beat announce 2022 tour dates

Ska and pop greats The English Beat are back on the road, with dates in December, January and a just-announced spring 2022 tour. Dates include two Los Angeles shows at The Bourbon Room on 1/28 & 1/29, and a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on March 29. Tickets for all just-announced March/April dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM.

The band will also play L.A.'s Cruel World Festival on May 14 and 15.

The English Beat's self-titled debut made our list of 64 Essential Ska Albums from 1964 to Present.

The English Beat - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Dec 17 Felton, CA, US Felton Music Hall

Dec 18 Petaluma, CA, US Mystic Theatre

Dec 26 Santa Clarita, CA, US The Canyon Santa Clarita

Dec 27 San Diego, CA, US Petco Park

Dec 30 Montclair, CA, US The Canyon Montclair

Jan 28 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Bourbon Room

Jan 29 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Bourbon Room

Mar 07 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

Mar 09 Austin, TX 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

Mar 10 Austin, TX 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

Mar 13 New Orleans House of Blue

Mar 16 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Mar 17 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Mar 18 Ft Lauderdale - Culture Room

Mar 19 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. - PV Concer Hall

Mar 27 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

Mar 29 NYC Le Poisson Rouge

Mar 30 Boston - The Wilbur

Apr 4 Detroit - Magic Stick

Apr 8 St Louis - Delmar Hall

May 14 Pasadena, CA, US Cruel World