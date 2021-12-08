The English Beat announce 2022 tour dates
Ska and pop greats The English Beat are back on the road, with dates in December, January and a just-announced spring 2022 tour. Dates include two Los Angeles shows at The Bourbon Room on 1/28 & 1/29, and a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on March 29. Tickets for all just-announced March/April dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM.
The band will also play L.A.'s Cruel World Festival on May 14 and 15.
The English Beat's self-titled debut made our list of 64 Essential Ska Albums from 1964 to Present.
The English Beat - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Dec 17 Felton, CA, US Felton Music Hall
Dec 18 Petaluma, CA, US Mystic Theatre
Dec 26 Santa Clarita, CA, US The Canyon Santa Clarita
Dec 27 San Diego, CA, US Petco Park
Dec 30 Montclair, CA, US The Canyon Montclair
Jan 28 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Bourbon Room
Jan 29 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Bourbon Room
Mar 07 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
Mar 09 Austin, TX 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
Mar 10 Austin, TX 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
Mar 13 New Orleans House of Blue
Mar 16 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
Mar 17 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Mar 18 Ft Lauderdale - Culture Room
Mar 19 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. - PV Concer Hall
Mar 27 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
Mar 29 NYC Le Poisson Rouge
Mar 30 Boston - The Wilbur
Apr 4 Detroit - Magic Stick
Apr 8 St Louis - Delmar Hall
May 14 Pasadena, CA, US Cruel World