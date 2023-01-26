The English Beat announce 2023 tour dates

British ska vets The English Beat have shared North American tour dates for the coming months, spanning both coasts. Following the stateside tour, they'll travel through the UK (where they're known just as The Beat) with Bow Wow Wow.

The English Beat come to the NYC area for two shows: March 28 at Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts on Long Island and March 31 at Palladium Times Square. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM local time. All dates below.

Read about The English Beat's classic I Just Can't Stop It as one of 64 essential ska albums from 1964 to present.

english beat spring 2023 tour loading...

The English Beat -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/10/2023 Canyon Club Montclair, CA

2/11/2023 Fremont Theatre San Luis Obispo, CA

2/17/2023 Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA

2/18/2023 Romano’s Concert Lounge Riverside, CA

2/24/2023 Raven Theatre Healdsburg, CA

2/25/2023 Cornerstone Berkeley, CA

3/3/2023 The Belly Up Solana Beach, CA

3/4/2023 The Belly Up Solana Beach, CA

3/17/2023 The Norva Norfolk, VA

3/18/2023 Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD

3/19/2023 The National Richmond, VA

3/20/2023 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA

3/23/2023 The Newton Theatre Newton, NJ

3/24/2023 Flying Monkey Performance Center Plymouth, NH

3/25/2023 Provincetown Town Hall Provincetown, MA

3/36/2023 The State Theater State College, PA

3/28/2023 Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY

3/30/2023 Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA

3/31/2023 Palladium Times Square New York, NY

4/1/2023 Greenwich Odeum Greenwich, RI

4/2/2023 Bronson Center Ottawa, CAN

4/4/2023 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, CAN

4/5/2023 London Music Hall London, CAN

4/9/2023 SPACE Evanston, IL

4/10/2023 SPACE Evanston, IL