The English Beat & The Fixx touring together this fall

The Fixx are joining up with fellow early-'80s vets The English Beat for a fall tour. Dates kick off October 18 in Dallas and include stops in Austin, Orlando, Nashville, NYC, Tarrytown, Kent, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Denver, Phoenix, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Le Poisson Rouge on November 2 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local.

Before the tour with The Fixx, The English Beat will be on a headlining tour of the West in August and September on the way to Punk Rock Bowling, including stops in Oxnard, Costa Mesa, Santa Clarita, Redondo Beach, Solana Beach and more. They've also got dates in the UK (where they are just The Beat) in 2022. All dates are listed below.

THE FIXX / THE ENGLISH BEAT - 2021 TOUR DATES

OCTOBER 18TH, 2021 - DALLAS, TX - GRANADA THEATER

OCTOBER 19TH, 2021 - AUSTIN, TX - PARAMOUNT THEATRE

OCTOBER 22ND, 2021 - CLEARWATER, FL - BILHEIMER CAPITOL THEATRE

OCTOBER 23RD, 2021 - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - CULTURE ROOM

OCTOBER 24TH, 2021 - PONTE VEDRA, FL - PONTE VEDRA CONCERT HALL

OCTOBER 25TH, 2021 - ORLANDO, FL - HARD ROCK LIVE

OCTOBER 27TH, 2021 - NASHVILLE, TN - CANNERY BALLROOM

OCTOBER 29TH, 2021 - GLENSIDE, PA - KESWICK THEATRE

OCTOBER 30TH, 2021 - DERRY, NH - TUPELO MUSIC HALL

NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021 - ALEXANDRIA, VA - BIRCHMERE

NOVEMBER 2ND, 2021 - NEW YORK, NY - LE POISSON ROUGE

NOVEMBER 4TH, 2021 - TARRYTOWN, NY - TARRYTOWN MUSIC HALL

NOVEMBER 5TH, 2021 - FALL RIVER, MA - NARROWS CENTER FOR THE ARTS

NOVEMBER 6TH, 2021 - BOSTON, MA - CHEVALIER THEATRE

NOVEMBER 7TH, 2021 - FAIRFIELD, CT - THE WAREHOUSE AT FTC

NOVEMBER 9TH, 2021 - KENT, OH - KENT STAGE

NOVEMBER 10TH, 2021 - DETROIT, MI - MAJESTIC CONCERT HALL

NOVEMBER 11TH, 2021 - MILWAUKEE, WI - TURNER BALLROOM

NOVEMBER 12TH, 2021 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - PANTAGES THEATRE

NOVEMBER 13TH, 2021 - ST. CHARLES, IL - ARCADA THEATRE

NOVEMBER 15TH, 2021 - SAINT LOUIS, MO - DEL MAR HALL

NOVEMBER 16TH, 2021 - OMAHA, NE - WAITING ROOM

NOVEMBER 18TH, 2021 - DENVER, CO - OGDEN THEATRE

NOVEMBER 19TH, 2021 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - SHUNSHINE THEATRE

NOVEMBER 20TH, 2021 - PHOENIX, AZ - VENUE TBA