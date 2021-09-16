The Ergs! playing Northeast shows in December

Cult fave pop punks The Ergs!' shows are few and far between these days, so it's always exciting when they announce a batch of new dates. They've just revealed that they'll play three Northeast shows this December: 12/4 at House of Independents in Asbury Park with Hunchback and Glazer (tickets), 12/11 at Ottobar in Baltimore with Saffron and Dinged Up (tickets), and 12/30 at Brooklyn Monarch with TBA openers (tickets). All shows go on sale Friday (9/17) at 10 AM.

Earlier this year, Mikey Erg released a self-titled solo album.

Watch The Ergs! at Riot Fest 2019: