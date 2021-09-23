The Ergs! putting out two new EPs and a vinyl reissue by this December

Cult pop punks The Ergs! recently announced three rare Northeast shows for this December, and now they revealed that they'll put out three new records in time for those shows! Technically two new ones, as one is the first-ever 12" vinyl pressing of the "Okay, Enough Reminiscing." Hindsight Is 20/20 My Friend, Volume Two compilation (via Creep Records). The others are the Renovations EP ("three all-new original country-ish tunes on 7" vinyl from Wallride Records") and the Time and the Season EP ("two new originals [one an unrecorded tune from the dorkrockcorkrod era] & two '60s covers on 7" vinyl from Dirtnap Records"). That's all we know for now, but already sounds awesome. Stay tuned for more and see the full announcement below.

