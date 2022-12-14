The Exploited cancel shows after Wattie Buchan collapses onstage from suspected heart attack

The Exploited have cancelled the remainder of their shows for the year after vocalist Wattie Buchan collapsed onstage on Saturday night (12/10). The band issued a statement to STV News following the incident at the Columbia show. It reads:

The last gig in Colombia, Wattie had another suspected heart attack. He tried playing on but had to actually stop a couple of songs until he eventually collapsed. He got taken away to hospital in an ambulance but over 900 people refused to leave the venue until he heard he was alright. The Exploited are held as idols over here, and Wattie is seen as the king of punk. He has kept the punk movement alive when everyone in the press said it was dead. He is actually a living legend.

The Exploited also shared a message on their social media, reading:

[On] December 10th, 2022 during the end of the set Wattie collapsed on stage in Bogota, COL and was rushed into hospital by ambulance. Due to doctor’s orders all remaining shows for 2022 have been cancelled. We apologize to the fans, promoters and everyone affected by this situation. Thank you for understanding. Also our London show on the 16th December will also be cancelled once again we are sorry about this but Wattie is exhausted and told to cancel all up coming gigs for this year.

Buchan has a history of heart problems; he previously had quadruple bypass surgery in 2014, after having an onstage heart attack in Lisbon earlier the same year.