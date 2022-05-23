The Exploited, Cro-Mags and Total Chaos played NYC’s Melrose Ballroom (pics, video)

Scottish street punk/Oi! pioneers The Exploited just wrapped up a short Northeast run with Total Chaos and Cro-Mags that had them hitting Philly, NYC, Hartford, Harrisburg and Cambridge. We caught the NYC show which happened May 19 at Melrose Ballroom, and was a killer triple bill of punk and hardcore. Photos by Mathieu Bredeau, plus video of all three bands, are below.

The Exploited, Total Chaos and Cro-Mags all head to West Coast this week for shows San Diego, Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Ventura and Mesa, AZ. Those dates are listed below.

The Exploited / Cro-Mags / Total Chaos

May 25 San Diego, CA, US House of Blues San Diego

May 26 Santa Ana, CA, US The Observatory

May 27 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Belasco

May 28 Ventura, CA, US Majestic Ventura Theater

May 29 Mesa, AZ, US Nile Theater