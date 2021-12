Scottish street punk/Oi! pioneers The Exploited are doing mini US tours on the East and West Coasts with longtime Stateside associates Total Chaos, and another veteran band, Cro-Mags. The East Coast dates include a Queens show, happening May 19 at Melrose Ballroom (tickets). The Exploited and Total Chaos are also touring Europe together, and The Exploited are playing Hellfest. All dates are listed below.