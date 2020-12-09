The Explosion members form Space Cadet, prep LP ft. Bad Religion, Bouncing Souls members

Boston punk veterans The Explosion were initially around between 1998 and 2007 and these days they sometimes play reunion shows but they haven't written new music in over a decade. However, vocalist Matt Hock and guitarist David Walsh are now writing together again in the new band Space Cadet. Their debut album Lion on A Leash comes out March 26 via Wiretap Records.

They recorded the album earlier this year with The Bouncing Souls' Pete Steinkopf producing, and it features Brian Baker (Bad Religion, Dag Nasty, Minor Threat, etc) providing a guitar solo on "Start Running Away," drums on all songs by David's Loved Ones bandmate Mike Sneeringer, bass on most songs by Matt Olsson (Dave Hause, Frank Iero, Brian Fallon), and bass on "Bad Luck" by The Explosion/The Loved Ones' Chris Gonzalez. The album finds Matt and David exploring some of their lighter rock influences, as you can hear on new single "Forever For A While," which sounds like a cross between Husker Du's jangly side and early, shoegazy Britpop. It's a catchy, nostalgia-inducing song, and it comes with a well-matched video that you can check out below.

The single hits streaming services on Friday (12/11) and you can pre-save it now.

