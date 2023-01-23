The Fall of Troy add Portrayal of Guilt, ’68, Zeta, Silent Drive & Satyr to s/t 20th anniversary tour

The Fall of Troy have announced an awesome lineup of support bands for their upcoming self-titled LP 20th anniversary tour. The experimental Venezuelan post-hardcore band Zeta are on all dates, and they've also got screamo-metal greats Portrayal of Guilt and Atlanta's proggy Satyr on the February dates, plus The Chariot/Norma Jean offshoot '68 and back-in-action post-hardcore vets Silent Drive on the March dates.

The run with '68, Zeta, and Silent Drive hits NYC on March 4 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed below.

Zeta released their great new LP Todo Bailarlo last year. Silent Drive put out their reunion album Fairhaven on Equal Vision last year. Portrayal of Guilt have teased a new album for this year.

