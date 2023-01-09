The Fall of Troy announce 20th anniversary tour for self-titled debut LP

Progressive post-hardcore vets The Fall of Troy will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 self-titled debut album this year by performing it in full on tour. Written and recorded while the band were still in their teens, the album came out on the small Lujo Records, and it featured the original versions of signature songs like "F.C.P.R.E.M.I.X." and "I Just Got This Symphony Goin'" that were re-recorded for their 2005 breakthrough LP (and Equal Vision) debut Doppelgänger. Tickets for the anniversary tour are on sale now, and all dates are listed below. Opener(s) TBA.

The tour mainly runs along and near the East Coast, hitting Boston, Philly, Baltimore, St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, and more. NYC gets a stop on March 4 at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Fall of Troy tour loading...

--

15 Albums That Shaped Progressive Post-Hardcore in the 2000s